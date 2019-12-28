Superstar Prabhas has become a global sensation after delivering a power-packed performance in his recent movies like Saaho and Baahubali which were worldwide hits. The 40-year-old rebel has got universal stardom after these movies.



For the past few years, there have been murmurs about the actor getting hitched. Earlier, it was reported that this most eligible bachelor of Tollywood will be tieing the knot after the release of Saaho. However, there was no clarity on any of these speculations.



Now, fresh rumours are popping up in the industry that Prabhas is likely to tie the knot after the release of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled as 'Jaan'. Starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the first schedule of the big-budget project has been wrapped up in Italy.



According to reports, during the interaction with one of the Telugu portal, Prabhas’ aunt and Krishnam Raju’s wife Shyamala Devi shared few tidbits about the actor's marriage. She confirmed that the family is looking out for a suitable bride. She also added that as their family huge they are looking for a perfect bride who will be social and will freely mingle with them. However, she refrained from opening many details about the topic.



According to sources, Prabhas is currently on a vacation and after coming back he will join the sets of 'Jaan'.

