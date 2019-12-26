Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his much awaited film Sarileru Neekevaru. As of now the film shooting is over and is in the pre production phase as stated by the director Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile it is learnt that Mahesh Babu has already moved on to his next and is said to sign the dotted line for a new movie. And guess who is going to be directing the Prince this time and for the first time?

If reports are to be believed Geeta Govindam-fame director Parasuram might work with Mahesh Babu in his next film.

Speaking to reporters after having darshan at the Simhachalam temple near Visakhapatnam, director Parasuram said that the story was ready and once the formalities are completed, they could start work. This would certainly be an interesting combination considering the body of work that Parasuram has done earlier apart from Geeta Govindam.