Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his much awaited film Sarileru Neekevaru. As of now the film shooting is over and is in the pre production phase as stated by the director Anil Ravipudi.
Meanwhile it is learnt that Mahesh Babu has already moved on to his next and is said to sign the dotted line for a new movie. And guess who is going to be directing the Prince this time and for the first time?
If reports are to be believed Geeta Govindam-fame director Parasuram might work with Mahesh Babu in his next film.
Speaking to reporters after having darshan at the Simhachalam temple near Visakhapatnam, director Parasuram said that the story was ready and once the formalities are completed, they could start work. This would certainly be an interesting combination considering the body of work that Parasuram has done earlier apart from Geeta Govindam.
The director said that he had become closer to the audience with his recent hit Geeta Govindam that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The film went on to become a block buster hit for both Vijay, the producer Allu Arjun and director Parasuram who is also known as Bujji.
Parasuram had earlier started his career with the film Yuvatha and directed films including Ravi Teja's in Anjaneyulu, Solo, Saarochharu, Srirasthu Subhamasthu. However, what gave him the biggest hit in his career was Geeta Govindam, which catapulted him to the league of big directors.
Parasuram also shared that he would soon work with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and that the script was in the process of fine-tuning, he said while signing of.
Meanwhile superstar Mahesh Babu's starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is hitting the right notes with his fans. After the release of the first three songs, the movie garnered an overwhelming response and has piqued the curiosity and anticipation among moviegoers.
The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru also recently released the fourth track from the movie, which is also the title track of the movie called the Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem. The song has achieved tremendous response from the audiences which is said to evoke the feelings of patriotism among people. Not just that Mahesh Babu's looks as a military officer is also garnering interest, as he is playing the role of an army officer for the first time.
Also Read: Overseas Pre-Sale:Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru Till Now