Megastar Chiranjeevi and successful director Koratala Siva's film is all set to get on the floors from today December 26th. The film had a formal launch earlier this year, on the auspicious day of Dasara.



Here is a crucial update on the film. The film starts rolling down from today at Kokapet in a specially- erected large house set. The regular shoot will be continued nonstop up to Sankranthi next January.



The makers are planning to release the film on the Independence Day week in 2020.



Directed by Koratala Siva this film also stars south star Trisha in the lead role alongside Chiranjeevi.

The Sye Raa star will be seen playing a role of an employee of endowments department. The film is said to be produced in a huge budget of Rs 140 Crore, under the banners Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.The music will be delivered by Mani Sharma, which will also be his first collaboration with Koratala Siva.

