It's as christmas time! People across the world are gearing up in a festive mood. Celebreties are no exception in this. Like every year, B-town and Tollywood celebs are hosting christmas parties. Likewise, Superstar Mahesh Babu The actor took some time out from his busy schedule and celebrated Christmas with his kids, wife Namrata Shirodkar and other close friends.
Namrata took to her Instagram and shared an amazing fam-jam picture with Mahesh Babu, their kids Gautham, Sitara, director Vamshi Paidipally and others.Check out her post here:
The Maharshi stars also took to his social media and greeted fans Merry Christmas and asked them to make a lot of memories this season. Take a look at his post her:
On the workfront, Mahesh Babu is busy with the promotions of his film Sarileru Neekevvaru in which the actor will be seen playing the role of a major army. The much anticipated movie is set to hit the screens on January 11, 2020.
