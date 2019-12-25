It's as christmas time! People across the world are gearing up in a festive mood. Celebreties are no exception in this. Like every year, B-town and Tollywood celebs are hosting christmas parties. Likewise, Superstar Mahesh Babu The actor took some time out from his busy schedule and celebrated Christmas with his kids, wife Namrata Shirodkar and other close friends.

Namrata took to her Instagram and shared an amazing fam-jam picture with Mahesh Babu, their kids Gautham, Sitara, director Vamshi Paidipally and others.Check out her post here: