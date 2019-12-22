The Filmfare Awards South 2019 were conferred recently on the actors and technicians from the south. In the Telugu language Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati grabbed four awards each inclduing the best actor and actress.
Here are all the winners in Telugu from the recently held 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019.
Best Telugu Film- Mahanati
Best Director- Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)
Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular)- Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)
Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular)-Keerthi Suresh (Mahanati)
Best Actor Critics- Dulquer Salman (Mahanti)
Best Actress Critics- Rashmika Mandanna (Geetha Govindam)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)-Jagapati Babu (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)-Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)
Best Music Album-Devi Sri Prasad – (Rangasthalam)
Best Lyrics- Chandrabose – Yentha Sakkagunnaave (Rangasthalam)
Best Playback Singer (Male)- Sid Sriram – Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam)
Sid Sriram won the award in Tamil as well for the song Hey Penne in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.
Best Playback Singer (Female)- Shreya Ghoshal — Mandaraa Mandaraa (Bhaagamathie)