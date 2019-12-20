Popular actor Nagababu who moved on from the popular comedy show 'Jabardasth', will now be seen in a new avatar as the 'Shehensha', in a new comedy reality talent hunt show titled ‘Adhirindi’. With this new programme Nagababu will be in the judge's seat again where he will be regaled by participants who will put in skits and try to please the judge with their comic performances.

This program is a part of Zee TV's ‘Navvula Nights’, which keeps its audience in splits every Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM with ‘Local Gangs’, where ‘Adhirindi’ will be the new addition to its bouquet of programs. The first episode of ‘Adhirindi’ will be telecast on 22nd December at 9:00 PM where Sameera Sherief will debut as the anchor for the unique show which includes Nagababu as the judge or ‘Shehensha’.

The show will try to provide laughter and an enjoyable ride and in the process try and bring in a new generation of comic actors for the future.

Spoiler Alert: The very first episode will witness Nagababu's daughter, Niharika Konidela as the walk-in judge. Heightening the entertainment quotient for the night, Raj Tarun made a special appearance for the promotions of his film Iddari Lokam Okkate, and performed in one of the skits that left the audience splits.

The participants, selected from auditions, will be split into four teams which will each be led by Dhanraj, Venu, RP and Chandra, where they will perform comical skits to amuse the ‘Shehensha’. Adding to its uniqueness, the team members will receive the opportunities of being exclusively hand-picked by the said team leaders, for the first-time-ever in the history of comedy shows in South India. The selection criterion would include electing individuals possessing distinct dialects from across the State, embracing the wit that every dialect has to offer. The champion of the show will be pronounced through a division of audience vote (50%) along with the votes of the judges (50%) during the finale.

