Tirupati: In a major update amidst the coronavirus scare, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has closed down the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala near Tirupati temporarily, as part of measures to check spread of COVID-19 virus. TTD board sending back the devotees from Tirumala to Tirupati. However, the daily rituals in the temples will be performed by the priests and only the devotees will not be allowed.

The TTD officials have also closed the Ghat road at Alipiri for devotees to enter the hill and requested the devotees to leave the temple premises. The Temple board has taken this decision, keeping in view of the devotees' safety.

In a press meet on Thursday, the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said that this is a temporary closure for the devotees only. The customary rituals for the deity including the Ekantha Seva will continue, as usual, he clarified. He also clarified that this closure is for one week of as of now. He requested pilgrims to cooperate during these difficult times.

Added to that, TTD has also closed the entry ghat road and opened the left exit ghat for the pilgrims to leave. They have also closed the Srivari walkway.

Officials earlier in the day closed the gates of Swamy Pushkarini ( holy lake ) in Tirumala, where the devotees take the holy dip. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy has said that Swamy Pushkarini will remain closed from 12 PM on Thursday, March 19.

