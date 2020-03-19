ALIPIRI/TIRUPATI: In a major update amidst the coronavirus scare, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has taken preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus. The TTD officials have closed the Ghat road at Alipiri for devotees to enter the hill and requested the devotees to leave the temple premises after the darshan.

The entry ghat road has been closed and they have only left exit ghat open for the pilgrims to leave. They have also closed the Srivari walkway. It is reported that a high-level committee of the TTS board members have converged to discuss various issues of how to handle the exigency necessitated after a devotee from the North had developed fever and was immediately sent to the SVIMS hospital for treatment.

Its is also said that darshan would continue till tomorrow afternoon after which it would it be halted temporarily, it is said. This is the first time that such a situation has ever occurred in the history of the Tirumala temple which has never closed its doors for devotees.

Officials earlier in the day closed the gates of Swamy Pushkarini ( holy lake ) in Tirumala, where the devotees take the holy dip. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy has said that Swamy Pushkarini will remain closed from 12 PM on Thursday, March 19.

He even added that the temple board has taken this decision, keeping in view of the devotees' safety. Dharma Reddy further said that mass bathing of devotees in the Swamy Pushkarini, will further aggravate the chances of the COVID 19 spreading.

Speaking further, the EO added that the temple board has arranged 18 alternative shower baths for the devotees with the same Pushkarini water. As a preventive measure, temple board even taking up cleaning and sanitising of the Pushkarini ghat for every two hours.

The temple board has taken this decision after Temple Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath, Health Officer and other TTD officials held an inspection.

