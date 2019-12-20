TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple here will be closed for two days due to the solar eclipse, and the doors will be closed for 13 hours from December 25 to December 26.

"As the solar eclipse commences at 8.08 am and concludes by 11.16 am, as a tradition, the temple doors will be closed on December 25 by 11 pm itself and will be opened at 12 pm on December 26," the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the temple, said in a statement.

The Tirumala temple would be opened at 12 pm on December 26 after which TTD priests will perform purification rituals inside the temple.

Following this, after 2 pm, devotees will be allowed Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan.

The TTD Board has appealed to all devotees to not plan any visit to Tirupati temple on the following days.

