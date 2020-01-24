Ace tennis player Sania Mirza is back to the tennis court aftera two-year gap in her profession due to injury and pregnancy. She made a winning comeback at Hobart International 2020 with an opening-round win in the women’s doubles. She won the trophy with her partner Nadiia Kichenok from Ukraine.



Recently, Sania was at Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want, where she opened about her biopic, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.



During the talk on the show, Sania also said that she will be actively involved in the scripting process of her upcoming biopic.



“It’s going to be a mutual thing. I need to sit down with the writers because even though I wrote an autobiography, I feel that many people don’t really know what actually a sportsperson goes through. They always see the glitz and the glamour, the red carpets… However, they don’t actually see the hours of hard work that goes into it, the sacrifices your parents make, financially, or whatever it is. So I would like to be an active part of it,” she said.



When asked about the other details like title, casting and shooting place and tentative dates, she said that nothing was finalised yet.



“We don’t have anything right now, to be very honest. We are just like, trying to see who kind of fits and you know, there are so many things,” she said.



Sania Mirza retired with a calf strain during her women's doubles first-round match at the Australian Open. After taking two weeks of break to recover from the strain, she is expected to play at next month's Dubai championships, which will be held during the third week of February.

