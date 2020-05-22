HYDERABAD: The Telangana Education Department has announced the schedule for the pending Secondary School of Certificate (SSC) board exams for class 10 students on Friday. The board exams were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The exams will now be conducted from June 8 to July 5 from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm.

In the lines of the High Court order, the education department scheduled the exams with a gap of two days. The Telangana High court on Tuesday gave clearance to conduct SSC exams for class 10 students in the state.

Preventive measures such as physical distance and wearing face masks will be taken during exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Around 2,005 examination centers would be set up in addition to 2,530 centers in the state.

New Schedule for TS SSC 2020 Exams :

June 8 English Paper-1

June 11 English Paper-2

June 14 Mathematics Paper-1

June 17 Mathematics Paper-2

June 20 General Science Paper-1

June 22 General Science Paper-2

June 26 Social Studies Paper-1

June 29 Social Studies Paper-2

July 02 Oriental Main Language Paper-1 ( Sanskrit, Arabic)

July 05 Oriental Main Language Paper-2 ( Sanskrit, Arabic)

Also Read: COVID-19 Confusion: Family ‘Not Informed’ About Hyderabad Man’s Death, Cremation