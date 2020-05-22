HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Friday announced that film shootings and pre-production works, which came to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, would be revived in a phased manner. Speaking at a meeting with Tollywood prominent stakeholders held at Pragathi Bhavan, he directed the officials to work out the framework on how to resume and carry out film shootings.

He also advocated the need for self-regulation in the process of resuming film shootings in complete adherence to the lockdown restrictions and preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The team of Tollywood personalities, on this occasion, appealed to the Telangana chief minister to grant permission for resumption of film shootings and the re-opening of the cinema theatres in the state. Responding positively to this request, KCR felt that there is a need to resume film shootings and pre-production activities in a phased manner as lakhs of people are dependent on the film industry.

In this context, the Telangana CM proposed to the film industry leaders to first start with the resumption of pre-production works which involves indoor activity with minimal workforce. Film shootings can be re-started in the subsequent phase sometime in June, he suggested. Finally, after reviewing the situation, the state government will take a call on the issue of re-opening the cinema theatres in the state, he said.

KCR, in this context, asked the Tollywood key stakeholders to meet the chief Secretary and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to formalise the modalities on aspects like the strength of the workers and technicians that can take part in film shootings and the measures needed to be taken up while shooting besides other issues.

Besides KCR, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also attended the meeting from the government side. On behalf of Tollywood, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, N Shanker, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas and others participated in the deliberations.

