WARANGAL: In a ghastly incident that sent shock waves in Warangal, nine persons including six of a family were found dead in an open well at a cold storage unit in Gorrekunta village of Geesugonda Mandal in Warangal Rural district.

Four bodies were retrieved on Thursday evening and the other five bodies were found on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased Maqsood Alam and his wife Nisha hailing from West Bengal had come for livelihood to Warangal 20 years ago and they were working in a jute bag company. The bodies of Maqsood Alam, his wife Nisha, daughter Bushara Khatun, three-year-old grandson Baby Shakeel, sons Sohail and Shabad, and Shakeel Ahmed hailing from Tripura and Sriram and Shyam from Bihar were found in the open well.

The dead bodies were shifted to MGM hospital for post-mortem.

As per the preliminary investigation, they might have committed suicide as there were no injuries on the dead bodies. Police said that they are investigating the case from several angles as many grew suspicious about this incident.

In connection with the case, a person named Yakub Pasha was taken into custody and we are interrogating him, police said.

The six-member family, residing in Karimabad in a rented house moved to jute mill godown where they used to work after the coronavirus-induced lockdown began.

Maqsood’s family has been living here for 20 years. Shakeel used to work as a driver at the jute mill while Shyam and Sriram worked in the mill.

Maqsood’s daughter is divorced and she also lived with them with her three-year-old son, police said.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Warangal Commissioner of Police Ravinder, Mayor Prakash Rao, and Collector Haritha inspected the area where the incident had occurred on Friday.

Also Read: Boy Dies After Consuming Rat Poison Mistaking It For Chocolate In Khammam