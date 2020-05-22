HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old boy died after consuming rat poison, mistaking it to be chocolate in Wyra municipality of Khammam district in Telangana.

According to police, his parents Rayala Venkateswarlu and Adilakshmi resides in a warehouse in the outskirts of Tatipudi village. Venkateswarlu is working as a watchman in an FCI warehouse near Tathipudi. The couple has two sons, Stephen and Yeshwant.

In order to kill rats in the warehouse, rat poison in the form of chocolate was placed in different places in the warehouse.

Venkateshwarlu had also kept three rat poison chocolates at their house to get rid of rats. Unfortunately, both the children who were left alone in the home noticed the rat poison chocolates while playing and consumed it. Yeshwant had eaten only half of the chocolate as it was not tasty, while Stephen ate it full.

The parents rushed both the kids to a private hospital in Wyra after they started vomiting and complained of stomach ache. Stephen breathed his last in the hospital while undergoing treatment. Yeshwant has been shifted to a hospital in Khammam district for better treatment.

Police have registered a case and probing into it.

