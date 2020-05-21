HYDERABAD: Telangana police department reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday night. A 37-year-old constable who was working at Kulsumpura police station here died at Gandhi Hospital due to coronavirus last night.

Constable Dayakar Reddy hails from Nalgonda district and is survived by his wife and three children. His family tested negative for the killer virus.

He had attended lockdown duties at Purana pul junction check post in Hyderabad's old city area for 15 days before he began to witness the symptoms of COVID-19.

Reddy, who began to suffer from the symptoms of COVID-19 had been shifted to Gandhi hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in the state-run hospital and breathed his last on Wednesday night at around 10.30 pm. Samples of 16 policemen who were in contact with him were collected and sent for testing. Four of them have been kept in home quarantine reportedly.

The police department conveyed deep condolences to the constable's family members. Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy condoled the death of Dayakar. He said that the state government and Telangana police will extend all possible support to his family.

