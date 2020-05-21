HYDERABAD: A controversy erupted on Thursday over the death of a father and son due to COVID-19 after a woman member of their family alleged that they were not informed about it by the authorities of the GHMC and Gandhi Hospital. Allampally Madhavi, a member of an entire family infected with coronavirus, alleged that the authorities had neither informed them about her husband's death and later even about his cremation.

Madhavi later tweeted about the issue tagging Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. According to her version, Madhavi, a resident of Vanasthalipuram, contracted the dreaded virus along with her husband, two daughters and other family members recently. They were all shifted to Gandhi Hospital where they were treated for COVID-19 disease. After they recovered from the disease, they were all sent back home on Wednesday but there was no trace of Madhavi's husband Madhusudan. Even as the woman tweeted to KTR, claiming that her husband is untraceable, the Gandhi Hospital superintendent reacted, giving their side of the puzzling story.

He said that her husband had died due to coronavirus and was later cremated as the entire family was being treated at the Gandhi Hospital. He claimed that the authorities had informed the family members about his death and according to the protocol, the dead boy was handed over to the police and the cremation was done by the GHMC workers as no one turned up to receive the body for last rites.

The superintendent further said that 42-year-old Madhusudhan was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital with the COVID-19 symptoms and was later tested positive for coronavirus. The doctors' efforts to save him went in vain as he was suffering from bipolar pneumonia with ARDS, he said.



Tragically, Madhusudan's was the second death in the family due to COVID-19. His father Easwaraiah also succumbed to the dreaded virus a few weeks ago. Following Easwaraiah's death, Madhusudan, along with other family members, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he tested positive. But as fate would have it, he too died of the disease even as his other family members recovered successfully from it.

