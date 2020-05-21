HYDERABAD: Five more persons have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in Telangana on Thursday. This takes the total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state to 45 till date.

On Thursday, a total of 38 new cases were registered and 10 of them were of migrant labourers returning to the state from other parts of the country. Since many people started coming back to Telangana from other states for livelihood, as many as 99 of them in different districts in the state have tested positive for the disease.

Twenty Six cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone while two cases were registered in Rangareddy.

Now, Telangana has a total of 618 active COVID-19 cases taking this total to 1,699 till date, according to the daily bulletin released by the health department. As many as 23 patients, who were cured of coronavirus, have been discharged on Thursday. With this, the total number of discharged patients in the state rose to 1,036.

