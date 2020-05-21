HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday congratulated state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other officials for achieving a growth of 17.93 per cent in the information technology sector for the year 2019-20. The share of the state in the country's exports this year has grown to 23.5 per cent.

Telangana has achieved remarkable growth in IT exports by 17.93 per cent compared to the nation's average of 8.09 per cent, said KTR.

KTR along with Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan personally met the CM and shared all the data related to growth in IT exports and employment for the year 2019-20.

The IT minister said that the state's exports in the country have increased from 10.6 per cent to 11.6 per cent. From 2018-19, Telangana had IT exports of Rs 1,09,219 crore while it has been increased to Rs 1,28,807 crore in 2019-20.

The CM has advised IT, department officials, to take all the precautionary measures for the smooth functioning of IT offices during COVID-19 crisis and step towards growth.

