HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the Telangana Government would hand over 50,000 double bedroom (2BHK) houses to beneficiaries by August.

This was stated during a review meeting held on Wednesday with the R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, MA & UD officials and GHMC officials.

KTR said that the government aimed at constructing over one lakh double bedroom houses for the poor in the city and the houses would be ready for occupation by Dasara festival time.

Despite the lockdown , construction works were going on at the sites officials said.They also informed him that there were a few problems related to the availability of steel, cement and sand. The Minister directed officials to convene a special meeting with the companies doing these projects and resolve their issues quickly.

He also stated that 80 per cent of construction works were completed at various sites in the city, and a few houses had already been handed over to the beneficiaries. The completed houses should be handed over to GHMC officials along with the power and water supply connections in them, he instructed. The R&B Minister also informed that the maximum number of houses were being constructed in Hyderabad region.

