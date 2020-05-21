WARANGAL RURAL: Four persons of a family, including a 3-year-old boy, were found dead in an open well at Gorrekunta village in Geesugonda Mandal of Warangal Rural district on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the deceased were identified as migrant labourers hailing from Bihar. They had been working at a local factory for sometime.

The poor migrants family was believed to be under severe stress as they went cashless due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and hence were unable to go back to their native state due to the nationwide shutdown curbs.

It is being speculated locally that they might have committed suicide by jumping into the well unable to cope with this unexpected crisis.



Geesugonda police extricated their bodies from the open well and shifted them to the MGM Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

