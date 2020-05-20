HYDERABAD: In the wake of concerns raised by students of postgraduate medical and dental education, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued interim directions on the state government’s order allowing fresh fee regulation for the period of 2020-2023. The high court ruled that students falling within ‘Category A’ will have to pay 50 percent of the new fee and execute a bond for the remaining 50 percent. The high court allowed students of ‘Category B’ to pay 60 percent. Excluding NRI quota from any fees relief, the high court ruled that those who got admission under this quota will have to pay the full fee.

Category 'A' signifies convener quota that comprises students who have secured ranks between 5,000 and 15,000 in the NEET PG examination. Category 'B' contains seats under management quota while Category 'C' is for NRI students.

As per the new regulations, the fee for PG medical course under the 'A' category ranges between Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. Previously, the fee for the 'A' category was around Rs 3.5 lakh.

For 'B' category students, the fee has been fixed between Rs 24 lakh-23 lakh. The fee for the 'C' category is fixed at around Rs 72 lakh, up from the previous fee of Rs 35 lakh.

The high court has also asked the Telangana Admission Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) and medical colleges to file a counter affidavit within four weeks in this regard. While giving its interim orders, the high court made a key observation that it would be a huge burden for the students to bear the fee hike in the midst of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court gave its interim directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which challenges the government’s decision to double the fee.

