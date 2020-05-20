HYDERABAD: A complaint has been lodged against actor and Jana Sena party leader Konidela Nagababu over his controversial tweet praising Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a patriot. The complaint was lodged at the Osmania University police station on Wednesday. Telangana Congress general secretary Koturi Manavatha Roy approached the police, seeking action against Naga Babu for 'glorifying Gadse'. Roy alleged that the comments made by the actor on social media were insulting and demeaning for the stature of Mahatma Gandhi.
Naga Babu on Tuesday took to twitter and shared a controversial post praising Nathuram Godse on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Posting in Telugu, Naga Babu came up with these comments: "Nathuram Godse, a true patriot. Whether his killing of Gandhi is correct or not is debatable. Those days, no media presented his side of the story. The media worked in favor of the ruling government (it is the same even today). He knew that he'd be dishonoured. Yet, he killed Gandhi. We cannot raise doubts over his patriotism. He is a true patriot. On his birthday, I felt like remembering him once."
Reacting sharply to this, Roy urged the police to take action against the actor for insulting Mahatma Gandhi and suspend his twitter account without any delay. Roy said that Naga Babu lost the balance of his mind and should be sent to Erragadda Hospital for treatment.
