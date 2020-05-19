HYDERABAD: A US national was found dead on a hillock near Gandipet lake after he accidentally fell down while cycling on Sunday.

Narsingi police of Cyberabad said the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Paul Robert Little John, a daily reported.

According to police, he was a cross-terrain cycling enthusiast and was staying with his wife for over a year at a luxury apartment complex in Gachibowli. His wife Eerica Angelina works as the vice-president of State Street Corporation, an American financial services and bank holding company.

He used to go on cycling trips daily in Gandipet area along with his friend, but on Sunday his friend did not accompany him. While he was cycling, he fell and sustained head injuries and died. His headgear was found broken into pieces.

A senior police official said that his wife Eerica Angelina complained after he was not answering her phone calls and police tracked cell phone tower signals to reach the spot and locate the body.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

