HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave the green signal to the Telangana government to conduct the remaining SSC examinations 2020 in the state from June 8. The HC has delivered the verdict after hearing a plea, through video-conferencing, filed by the state government seeking approval for the conduct of the remaining SSC examinations. The crucial 10th standard examinations were postponed due to the Janata Curfew and the nationwide lockdown that followed it from March 24th to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Telangana HC had however ordered the state government and the SSC board to maintain a gap of at least two days between each examination. The High Court directed the government to set up a helpline centre for the sake of students, appearing for the SSC examinations.

Advocate General BS Prasad told the court on behalf of the state government that all necessary preventive and precautionary measures will be put in place at the examination centres as per COVID-19 guidelines.

The High Court asked the state government to take stock of the prevailing situation on June 3 and submit a detailed report to the High Court on June 4 over its preparedness for conducting the examinations. The state government has submitted to the High Court that all necessary measures would be taken during the period of the examinations.

On May 15, the Telangana government filed an affidavit in the HC about its preparedness and the measures being taken to conduct the SSC exams during the lockdown period. The HC has earlier ordered the state government to postpone these examinations in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, by then, the SSC board had already conducted three examinations. But with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the Janata Curfew on March 23rd and following it up with a nationwide lockdown, all examinations including the SSC, had to be postponed across the country.

