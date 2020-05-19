Speaking after a meeting of the state Cabinet, Rao late on Monday announced several relaxations, including resumption of public transport with conditions.

He said all shops can be opened in the state except in Hyderabad where they can function on an alternate (odd-even) basis. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner would announce the guidelines. However, no shops can be opened in containment areas.

TSRTC buses would resume from Tuesday but not in the city. He said Metro train and inter-state bus services would be not operated. He said autos and taxis would be allowed in the city. In taxis, driver plus three passengers would be allowed. In autos, driver and two passengers would be allowed.

Government and private offices can function 100 per cent by following COVID-19 norms.

Factories, industries and manufacturing units are also allowed to function by following the norms. Curfew would continue in the state as it is till May 31 (from 7 pm-7 am).

All places of worship would remain closed and no religious festivals would be allowed. All educational institutions, cinema halls, malls and function halls would remain closed.

Wearing of masks in public places was compulsory and violation would attract fine of Rs 1,000, Rao said. He appealed to people to observe self-restraint and said senior citizens should not be allowed to come out of their homes.

