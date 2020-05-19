HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will chair a high-level, elaborated and comprehensive meeting at Pragathi Bhavan scheduled on May 21, Thursday to finalise the policy on regulated cropping patterns.

State Ministers, District Collectors, District Agriculture officials and district representatives of the Rythu Bandhu Samithi, have been invited to attend the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. The government has already finalised the extent of cultivation of a particular crop across the State. Besides taking stock of the situation, the meeting will discuss on the extent of each crop to be taken up for cultivation in each district of the state.

On Monday, after a video conference held with District Collectors and Agriculture district officers, KCR suggested to cultivate cotton in 70 lakh acres, paddy in 40 lakh acres, red gram in 12 lakh acres and vegetables in 3,5 lakh acres, adding that experts have suggested against cultivating maize during the monsoon crop season.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy is holding an extensive meeting with the officials of Agriculture department and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cropping map of districts will be presented during the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Thursday to decide the way forward.

