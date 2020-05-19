HYDERABAD: Fifteen members of a family in Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the engagement ceremony at their house. The incident took place at the Puranapul area of Hyderabad.

The infections surfaced after the head of the family who had a heart disease died on May 11 and he was tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. The other members of the family exhibited symptoms and all of them were sent for screening. But, only 15 members of the family were tested positive.

Ranaveer Reddy, Inspector, Mangalghat police station said that they have sent a constable after knowing that there was a gathering. There were nearly 40 guests and most of the people present at the ceremony were residents of the same building.

Police have booked a case under Section 188 of IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The family members who have tested positive, have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

As per the reports, the son of the deceased, a bank employee was the first to contract the disease from his friend who later tested positive. According to the police, "The bank employee, his wife, children, two brothers, three sisters, and his cousins all staying in the same building have tested positive”.

The health department also tested another 40 persons in connection with the family who attended the function and the reports came as negative.

In Telangana, 41 new cases have been reported on Monday and the state's tally reached 1,592. The recovery rate in the state has continued to remain at 63 percent

