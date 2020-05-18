HYDERABAD: Key decisions are on the cards including the resumption of state transport corporation’s bus services, future COVID-19 containment strategy and a revised agricultural policy in Telangana. In the wake of fresh guidelines from the Central government, the Telangana state cabinet is going into a crucial meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here from 5 pm on Monday evening.

Long before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31st, CM KCR had extended the anti-Coronavirus shutdown in the state till May 29th. Even as there is excitement in some sections if the Telangana chief minister is likely to further extend the lockdown too soon now, there is enough anticipation in the air about some other crucial decisions. They pertain to resumption of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus services, the way forward for COVID-19 containment in the state and the revamped agricultural policy to help the farming sector mitigate the lockdown crisis and others.

In a surprise move, the Telangana government on Monday gave the green signal for the TSRTC to resume operations of its services across the state except in red zones from Tuesday.

Traders and business community of many sectors are eagerly waiting for KCR’s announcements ever since the Centre has relaxed some restrictions in rail and road travel for migrants and re-opening of a few business sectors. KCR last week allowed the reopening of automobile showrooms and electronic shops while maintaining that the status quo in lockdown will continue.

During the cabinet meeting, the Telangana government is also likely to review many other measures in green and orange zones and may consider opening the doors for normal activity to resume in some other sectors. The state has already given permission for the construction works, even in the red zones.

Implementation of proposed regulatory agriculture policy in the state is also expected to figure prominently. CM KCR is expected to announce the government action plan at a press meet after the cabinet meeting.

The Centre has given the authority to states to decide orange, red and green zones across the state depending upon the positive cases in the areas. However air ways, hotels, shopping malls, multiplexes, educational institutions and restaurants will be remain closed to avoid the risk of COVID-19 spread through huge gatherings.

