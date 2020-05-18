HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Monday evening announced the extension of the lockdown across the state till May 31st in tune with the nationwide lockdown. Addressing the media at the end of a crucial meeting of the state cabinet at Pragathi Bhavan here, he however opened the doors for the resumption of business and administrative activities in the form of relaxations from lockdown across many sectors. The state capital of Hyderabad, which and other containment zones will not be given these relaxations.

The chief minister announced that all shops can reopen to resume normal business activity and all government and private offices and institutions can return to normal functioning while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines in letter and spirit. In Hyderabad and the containment zones, these relaxations will be implemented following the ‘odd-even’ system.

The TSRTC has been permitted to resume bus services across the state with the exception of Hyderabad where no city buses will be allowed to run. However, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed ply in the state capital with restricted seating capacity as part of adherence to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

Below are the Highlights of CM KCR pressmeet:

Telangana CM extends Lockdown till May 31st

No Relaxation will be permitted in any of the containment zones

All the shops across the state can be operational on alternate days

No Permission for City Buses in Hyderabad and Inter-state buses

Metro rail will not be allowed to operate

RTC buses will start services in the entire State from tomorrow.

We Have to live with the virus following all precautions, says CM KCR

In Hyderabad, only Taxis and auto-rickshaws will be allowed, with restricted seating capacity. In taxis, 1+3 including driver, in autos 1+2 including driver will be allowed.

Saloons will be opened.

All educational institutions including schools and colleges will as usual remain shut.

All e-commerce activities will be permitted to resume operations.

All the Private and government offices can start working with 100 per cent capacity by following all the precautionary norms.

All the Factories and manufacturing units can resume with their full capacity.

All the senior citizens aged above 65 years will not be allowed to step out of their homes.

Because of relaxations, people should not venture out casually without a pressing reason.

Bars, pubs, clubs, swimming pools, gyms will remain closed.

Shopping malls, function halls, movie theatres, public meetings, along with all educational institutions will remain closed.

All places of worship will remain shut. No permission will be given to any religious congregations, celebrations or ceremonies.

No public meetings, rallies are permitted.

Telangana CM KCR on Regulation of Crops:

Telangana is blessed with great agricultural land.

Telangana has good tropical weather which is an advantage for the State.

State receives an average of 900 mm rainfall.

Telangana is the only state to provide 24 free power and water to farmers.

Telangana is also the only state to provide Rythu Bandhu.

Farm Mechanisation has been implemented by only Telangana state

To Increase the productivity of crops, Telangana has started 2,604 agricultural clusters and recruited one AEO officer.

Telangana government allotted Rs. 350 crores to construct Rythu Vedika's in these 2,604 Clusters

Telangana created all-time record by giving 90 lakh metric tonnes of rice to FCI under PDS

Telangana is the only state which has procured 100 per cent crops produced by farmers by giving MSP

Telangana created all-time record by giving 90 lakh metric tonnes of rice to FCI under PDS

Telangana is the only state which has procured complete crops produced by farmers with MSP

Telangana along with the Vidarbha produce the best quality of cotton in the country, says CM KCR

Telangana govt planning to improve the quality of cotton

The main aim of Introducing Crop regulation is to ensure Farmers produce which have demand in markets.

State Government is recommending what crops to be grown, to increase the productivity of crops, and Farmers should follow this, Says CM KCR

KCR Appeals Farmers to Grow cotton in 70 lakh acres of land in the state, and rice in 40 lakh acres.

CM KCR request farmers not to grow maize in the rainy season, instead, grow maize, grow redgram.

I will interact with farmers through a TV channel in next two to three days, says CM KCR

Telangana government will procure the entire dal cultivated by farmers

Farmers will not get any benefits if they refuse to the suggestion given by farmers.

Telangana will emerge as a food bowl of India with all the support of farmers, says CM KCR

Also Read: Lockdown 4.0: Telangana Cabinet To Open Doors For More Relaxations?