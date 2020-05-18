HYDERABAD: After a bank employee reportedly died due to COVID-19, the commercial branch office of bank in Koti here was vacated, according to a daily.

The bank employee was on leave for the past one month. He had visited the bank few days ago.

Following his death, the entire local head office in Koti was being vacated by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the police for precautionary measures, according to officials.

Disinfectant is being sprayed at the office's premises for safety measures.

All the 40 employees working there are also being tested.

There are 1,551 COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, there were 525 active cases in Telangana, while 34 others have succumbed so far. Of the 42 positive cases reported on 17 May, 37 were detected from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, two from Ranga Reddy district and the remaining two who were infected are migrants.

