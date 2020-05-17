HYDERABAD: The Telangana State cabinet is slated to hold a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday, May 18 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.



The cabinet is likely to hold discussions on the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Lockdown 4.0 and the further strategy to be implemented by the state government and also the way forward in terms of relaxations for some segments. There may also be discussions on the guidelines to be issued for the proposed regulatory agricultural policy of the state government.



It is learnt that the Telangana government may allow construction works to be carried in the state.



Meanwhile, on Friday, the state government decided to allow automobile shops, spare parts, and electronic shops to re-open.



The Telangana government had earlier extended the lockdown till May 29. On Sunday, the MHA announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 31 to combat the coronavirus pandemic. This time, many relaxations were given including running of buses both inter-state and intra-state if the concerned state governments allow it.



