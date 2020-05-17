HYDERABAD: A one and a half-year-old baby rescued from a kidnapper tested positive for the novel coronavirus here. According to police, a street dweller filed a complaint with the police earlier this week after a baby boy was missing in Chaderghat. Police authorities swung into action immediately and managed to nab the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

The baby boy was reunited with the mother. However, later, the child was handed over to the Welfare Department after knowing that his mother is reportedly addicted to alcohol.

Following this, a test was conducted on the child, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at King Koti Hospital.

Officials began tracing contacts of the baby and police personnel who rescued the child, his mother and the accused were sent to quarantine.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probing is underway to ascertain the source of the infection.

Meanwhile, 55 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total tally to 1,509. Most of the cases were reported from GHMC limits. Of the 55 cases, as many as 25 cases were reported as residents of an apartment complex in Hyderabad's Madannapet.

