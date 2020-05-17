HYDERABAD: As part of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India's repatriation flight AI- 126, carrying 168 passengers from Chicago, USA arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The flight landed at 4.45 am today and it reached Hyderabad from Chicago via Delhi. All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of the Airport.

Earlier on May 16, Air India repatriation flight AI 1839 carrying 121 passengers from Newark, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Under the VandeBharat Mission, India began the phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad, due to various lockdown restrictions from May 7.

The Government of India started Vande Bharat Mission - one of the largest initiatives to repatriate nationals back to India, on May 7. Under this mission, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and state Governments for bringing Indians back to their homeland.

