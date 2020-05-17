NIRMAL: In a very tragic incident, several migrant workers were injured in a road accident. A lorry carrying at least 80 migrant workers from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh fell off the NH44 Nirmal bypass road, Telangana.

19 of them have been injured and they are undergoing treatment at Nirmal area hospital. Two others were severely injured and they have been shifted to Hyderabad. According to the Superintendent of Police C.Shashidhar Raju, the lorry carrying 80 migrant labourers from Hyderabad was headed towards Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

They hailed from various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. SP Raju said that the "The accident took place between 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on Saturday, on the highway, but no fatality has been reported. All the injured are out of danger and are being treated at Nirmal hospital." Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy visited the victims.

The government of India is taking all the measures to solve the problems of migrant workers and are making travel arrangements for them to reach to their home destinations. Many migrant workers have been stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. They have lost their livelihood ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country.

