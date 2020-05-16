HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Municipal Administration Department authorities have warned with stringent action against those who dispose of waste from the slaughterhouses on the roads. The new advisory applies to all the sellers of chicken, mutton, fish, and other seafood products in the state. Municipal Director N Satyanarayana has instructed all the meat shop owners to take adequate measures for appropriate disposal of waste from their shops. It suggested that the animal waste from the slaughterhouses be discarded by using the ‘Bio-Methanation’ process. The director made it clear that all the meat shopkeepers should comply with the rules.
Below are the Guidelines that the Meat Sellers are expected to follow:
- All meat shops should maintain leak-proof dust bins
- They should wash tools and containers with hot water regularly and keep them clean and disinfected.
- Workers must wear aprons, headgear and gloves. They should be free from any dermatological (skin) problems.
- Disinfectants such as phenyl and bleaching powder should be regularly sprayed all over the shops and these should be made available at all times in the shops.
- Child labourers should not be employed for work at the shops.
- A display board should be set up at the shop with the contact details of the municipal authorities concerned so that customers can lodge a complaint against the shop if there are any violations in the shop.
- If the animal waste generated in the shop is in excess of one tonne in a day, that should be discarded through the ‘Bio-Methanation’ process. If the quantity is less than that, then it should be buried deep inside the soil.
