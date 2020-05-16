HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao took to his twitter handle to appreciate the efforts of state government and staff of Annapurna canteens, which have worked hard in serving around 5.5 Cr meals to hungry people across the state till now. The minister gave a thumbs up to the Annapurna’ meal centres which were launched six years ago by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Minister added that these centres are providing quality free meals to more than 65 lakh people, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

KTR thanked the Akshayapatra Foundation for partnering with the Annapurna canteens in providing free food to the poor and needy. KTR said that there was no such large-scale programme of proving free food in any other state except in Telangana.

The minister said that these canteens were set up to realise the dream of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao which is to ensure that no one is left starving due to hunger in the state. Annapurna canteens provide the most hygienic food which is being prepared in the high-tech kitchens across the state, KTR said. The Telangana government has been providing free meals to around two lakh people everyday through these canteens across the state.

KTR has also posted a video clip of mobile canteens providing food to people. Earlier, the minister has also dined with officials and people at some of the mobile canteens to check the quality pf food being served to people. https://twitter.com/KTRTRS/status/1261162424410890242?s=20