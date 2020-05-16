HYDERABAD: The city of Hyderabad was on Saturday lashed by heavy rains that were accompanied by gusty winds, turning the city streets instantly into pools of floodwater. Already reeling under a prolonged lockdown, the Hyderabadis found an added misery in the form of thunderstorms on late Saturday afternoon.

Once the heavy downpour amid heavy breeze receded, they had to struggle with uprooted trees, water-logged streets and traffic snarls at some places as well. Even as people found it difficult to wade through the flooded streets, those confined to their houses had to go through long spells of power outages.

Several areas including Vengal Rao Park, Ramgopalpet, NTR Trust Bhavan, and KBR Park bore the brunt of the sudden, drastic change in the weather. These areas also witnessed traffic jams.

Disaster Relief Teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were pressed into service to clear water-logging and remove uprooted trees to restore the flow of traffic.

The trouble is not over yet, if the Meteorological Department’s forecast is anything to go by. There is more rain in store for the city on Sunday as well. The MET department has forecast Heavy Rainfall in Telangana in the next 24 hours. Moderate rainfall is expected across the state on Sunday and Monday.

On Saturday, Medak recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degree Celsius followed by Nalgonda at 42 degrees. Nizamabad recorded 41.5, Ramagundam 41.4, Adilabad 41.3, Khammam and Hanmakonda 41, Bhadrachalam 40.5, Mahabubnagar 40, Hakimpet 38.2, Hyderabad 38.4 and Dundigal 37.

