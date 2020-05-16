HYDERABAD: In a shocking development related to COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 25 residents of an Apartment complex in Madannapet of Hyderabad tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The infected people include a pregnant woman and an 11-month-old baby. The news sent shock waves and triggered panic amid premonitions that they could have carried the dreaded virus to many more in the neighbourhood. Test reports of five other suspected cases from the apartment complex are awaited

With the news ringing alarm bells, the authorities quickly stepped in to tighten up preventive measures and break the possible spread of the virus within the locality. In one of the biggest operations within the GHMC limits, more than 4,000 nurses have been pressed into service to carry out screening tests in all the areas surrounding Madannapet.

On preliminary enquiry, the authorities believe that a birthday party recently hosted by a software employee could have turned out to be the super-spreader for the virus. The techie, incidentally, resides in the same apartment complex and all the infected people are said to have attended the birthday party at his flat. Five more persons belonging to other localities, who had taken part in the birthday bash, have also tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Friday said that there are no active virus cases in the state except in four zones of Hyderabad, namely LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Karawan. In the same breath, the Telangana chief minister categorically stated that the lockdown restrictions would continue in the state and the future containment strategy would be chalked out after considering the Centre's fresh guidelines post-May 17th when the extended nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

