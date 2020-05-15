HYDERABAD: The results of Intermediate Exams will likely be announced in the second week of June, Special Chief Secretary for Higher Education Chitra Ramachandran said on Friday.

She said arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the valuation at 33 centers, a daily reported.

The special CS was inspecting a spot valuation center at Kasturba College in West Marredpally in Hyderabad.

Among the safeguards undertaken to prevent coronavirus, she said the department would follow the COVID-19 guidelines laid down the union ministry.

Transport facility was also organized for the convenience of lecturers, she said.

