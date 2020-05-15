HYDERABAD: A day after Andhra Pradesh government announced the rescheduled SSC 10th standard examination dates, the Telangana government has filed an affidavit in the High Court (HC) on Friday, seeking permission to conduct remaining postponed SSC examinations in the state. After hearing over the issue, the HC postponed the matter to May 19.

Earlier, on March 20 the Telangana HC had ordered the state government to postpone the SSC exams, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, by then, the SSC board conducted a few exams, and the rest were postponed. Now the state government has urged the HC to conduct hearing over the affidavit filed by state government for conducting SSC exams in the state, keeping in view the welfare of the students in mind.

Telangana Advocate General appealed to the High Court through a video conference on behalf of the State government.

In the affidavit, the state government briefed the court about its preparedness and the measures being taken to conduct the exams to SSC students during the lockdown period.

This was also mentioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao that a petition would be filed in the High Court seeking approval to conduct the SSC exams as early as possible.

