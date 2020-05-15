HYDERABAD: Several migrant families desperate to go home were left stranded here when the bus they booked to leave for their natives did not arrive.

Around 50 persons which also included migrant workers and their families from Odisha were allegedly abandoned by a travel agency near Keyes High School in Secunderabad on Friday morning, a leading daily reported.

They had booked a bus with the travel agency in the city to return back to their villages. They even paid advance amount to the travel agency who asked them to wait at a pick up point near Keyes High School on Friday morning.

All the families arrived and were waiting for the bus. Even after hours of wait, neither the bus came nor did the travel agency respond to their calls leaving the migrants to their fate.

The Gopalpuram police said no complaint was lodged.

Lakhs of migrant workers were also left jobless and homeless due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the lockdown came into effect on March 25. While special trains and buses have been arranged for them in the recent weeks and continue to operate to help them reach their native places, thousands of them had to walk or even hide in trucks and containers to reach their destinations.

