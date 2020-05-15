HYDERABAD: A man set himself on fire in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon allegedly after a fight with his wife.

The man was engulfed in flames and stood on the main road. The man has been identified as Bhuvan Reddy, from Sudharshan Reddy Nagar in Jeedimetla.

While some men ran away on seeing the horrifying site, some captured it on their mobile phones.

Alerted locals rushed with gunny bags and blankets and managed to put off the flames. He was later taken to the hospital.

Jeedimetla police under whose jurisdiction the place falls has started an inquiry into the incident.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

