HYDERABAD:The Telangana State Cabinet is scheduled to conduct a high-level review meeting today, May 15th, to take key decisions over the future strategy and terms of the lockdown implemented in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) will chair the meeting at the Pragathi Bhavan, where the question of further relaxations will be reviewed.

It is known that the government has already started allowing some of the activities in the State.

The government has given permission for some of the business and commercial activities to be conducted within the Green and Orange Zones but with controlled measures.

However, the restrictions continue to be implemented in the Red Zones districts of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy.

With the severity of the COVID-19 effect reducing to large extent in some of the Red Zone districts, there is a possibility of discussing the issue of lifting few sanctions there.

The cabinet would also examine whether the coronavirus has spread further after the lockdown was relaxed in several states, after the new Central guidelines came into place. Based on this they would explore the idea of implementing relaxation in the state.

The meeting is also likely to make key decisions on the restoration of public transport, such as RTC buses, cabs and autos.

In the wake of pandemic surging further in Greater Hyderabad, the cabinet will finalize a strategy to be implemented in order to contain the virus here.

Issues related to migrant workers will also be discussed.

The cabinet is also likely to discuss the feasibility of paying full salaries next month.

The cabinet will discuss issues related to the field of education as the new academic year is set to commence in June.

As 'we have to live the virus,' KCR had directed officials to prepare an action plan about this. State officials are said to submit a report regarding this, based on which the State government will take key decisions in the review meeting today.

After the conclusion of the review, the Chief Minister is likely to hold a press conference and announce the future action plan ahead of the lockdown.

