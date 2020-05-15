HYDERABAD: Telangana Government on Friday decided to allow Automobile shops, spare parts shops, and electronic shops to reopen from May 16 after a review meeting held at Pragati Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR stated that there are no coronavirus cases in Telangana except four zones such as LB Nagar, Malakpat, Karvan, and Charminar under GHHMC.

A final decision on the future strategy to be adopted by the State will be taken based on the Centre’s guidelines when the ongoing lockdown ends on May 17.

All the government offices including sub-registrar offices and RTA offices are functioning normally. “As the Central government is expected to issue fresh guidelines after the ongoing lockdown concludes on May 17, the State government will finalise its strategy for future course of action in a couple of days,” he added.