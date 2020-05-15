HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar warned stern action against those who are found violating lockdown rules, and asked people not to step out of their homes without any valid reason.

He said police will book cases under IPC section 188 on those who violate lockdown norms. Cyberabad traffic police has registered 9,15,182 cases on people who violated lockdown rules.

Cyberabad police has seized 20,591 vehicles for violating lockdown rules across the city. Out of these, 16,000 are two-wheelers, 1,401 are three- wheelers, 2,246 are four-wheelers and 144 other vehicles.

The Police Commissioner appealed people to cooperate with the state government's efforts to battle against the COVID-19 by staying at their homes.

He added that people who were travelling on roads during the COVID-19 lockdown will be continuously monitored by police, through CCTV cameras. He has advised people to strictly confine to their homes between 7 PM to 7 AM.



Cyberabad police guidelines to people:

►Police advised people to not to venture out of their homes for walking

►Do not step out in the name of celebrations like birthday parties, and other small parties

►All shops, corporations, banks and all other offices should be closed before 6 pm.

►Do not travel on roads for going to relatives' houses or friend's house during this lockdown period.

People who step out of their homes with these above reasons will be booked under IPC section 188, and other relevant sections.

Also Read: Migrants Woe: Travel Agency Cheats Workers In Hyderabad