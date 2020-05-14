HYDERABAD: The Telangana government allowed the traditional toddy tapping in all districts across the State excepting in the COVID-19 containment zones. This was announced on Wednesday as part of the phased lifting of lockdown in the state.

As per the Government order, Toddy Tappers should maintain social distance, and follow mandatory hygiene practices as prescribed in the COVID-19 guidelines while taking up sales of toddy.

However Toddy outlets shall continue to remain closed till further orders, it added.

Tappers should sell the toddy in the area where it was tapped and not in outlets, officials said.

Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) took the decision keeping in view the welfare of the toddy tapping community.

Over 2.24 lakh tappers will directly and 40 lakh indirectly benefit by the government's decision, the minister said while justifying the order of toddy tapping.

KCR announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29th. The Telangana government had decided to reopen liquor outlets in the state from Wednesday, May 6th and hiked the liquor price by 16 percent in the state.

