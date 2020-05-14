HYDERABAD: The Coronavirus cases which started rising again after a momentary dip in Telangana has prompted the Telangana state machinery to initiate counter measures on a war-footing. Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender alerted the health officials in the state to immediately conduct COVID-19 tests on people suffering from any of the symptoms of influenza or health issues related to pneumonia. The Health Minister held a video conference with Telangana medical staff on Thursday, May 14. The conference was attended by district medical officers, superintendents of hospitals, medical supervisors of Primary Health Centres, ANM and Asha workers.



Addressing the health officials, Minister Rajender instructed the medical staff to visit every house in the state and screen people if they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19. He also advised the health officials to give high priority for testing people with symptoms like influenza (cold, cough, fever and sneezing) besides also testing people suffering from pneumonia.

Following the minister’s instructions, state health officials have embarked on the task to collect samples from people with these two symptoms. These samples will be sent for COVID-19 tests. Rajender also enquired with the officials about the anti-COVID-19 measures being taken up in villages and towns. The minister interacted with the ANM and Asha workers during the video conference.

Special Chief Secretary of Health Department Shanti Kumari, Commissioner of Family Welfare Dr Yogita Rana, Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao, TSIMDC MD Chandrashekhar Reddy, Kaloji University Vice Chancellor Dr Karunakar Reddy, Expert Committee member Gangadhar participated in this video-conferencing meeting.

Telangana reported 41 new positive virus cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of virus cases went up to 1,367.

