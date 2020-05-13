HYDERABAD: Two workers were killed and another injured in a reactor blast at a bio-diesel plant near Zaheerabad town in the Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday

The incident happened when workers were carrying out repair works at the reactor in the bio-diesel plant which is being readied to resume its operation after the lockdown.

According to the police, the reactor's roof exploded and the workers were blown away under the impact of the blast. Identified as Ghousuddin (35) and Shabeer (33), the two workers died on the spot while injured Krishna Reddy was admitted to a hospital.

The bodies were shifted to a government-run hospital for a post mortem examination.

Infuriated by the explosion and the loss of life in the incident, local residents staged a spontaneous protest outside the plant and demanded compensation for the victims' families.

Later, legislators Manik Rao and Mohammed Fareeduddin visited the plant and assured the families of the victims of all possible support from the state government.

The industrial accident in Telangana comes close on the heels of the LG Polymers plant gas leak tragedy at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam last week. The gas leak industrial tragedy claimed 12 lives and affected a few hundreds of people living in the adjoining villages of the polymer plant on May 7.

In all, people of about five villages were affected by the styrene gas which leaked from the LG Polymers plant. Incidentally, the Vizag gas leak incident also happened at a time when the plant was being prepped up for the resumption of production after being closed for over 40 days due to the lockdown.

