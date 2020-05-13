HYDERABAD: In yet another day showing a resurgence in Coronavirus incidence, the state of Telangana reported 41 new positive virus cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of virus cases went up to 1,367. Worse still, two deaths were also reported in the state during the day, taking the total COVID-19 related fatalities to 34.

The GHMC region continues to be the biggest hotspot of COVID cases with 31 of the total 41 cases being registered here. The remaining 10 new cases pertain to migrant workers who tested positive for Coronavirus. Despite the grim picture, the silver lining came in the form of a high number of persons discharged on Wednesday. The number of active cases stood at 394 while the number of persons who were cured and discharged after treatment increased to 939. Of these, 117 persons were discharged on Wednesday alone after successful treatment, giving the authorities renewed hope of containing the killer disease in due course of time. As a result of the spurt in the number of discharged persons, the recovery rate in the state also proportionately increased to 69 percent.

According to a bulletin issued by the Director of Health and Family Welfare, a large number of the migrant population is entering the state from across the country, thus contributing to the increase in new positive cases.

