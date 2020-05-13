HYDERABAD: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has commenced evaluation of answer scripts of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) from Tuesday.

The BIE said evaluation began with answer scripts of English, Sanskrit, Mathematics and Civics subjects. More than 4,350 teachers will take part in the evaluation procedure.

It said 12 spot evaluation camps were set up across the State and with extra buildings taken up near the surrounding existing centres to ensure proper physical distancing among the teachers on duty.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, there are five spot evaluation camps.

A spot evaluation centre has been set up at Mahabubia Government Junior College in Abids here. Over 350 lecturers reported on the first day. As per reports, 10 to 15 lecturers were accommodated in each room maintaining appropriate physical distancing. The spot valuation rooms along with the answer sheets have been fully sanitized. Lecturers wearing masks evaluated 45 papers per person.

The evaluation will be carried out at St George and Sujatha Junior College centres in Abids on Wednesday.

Hyderabad District Intermediate Board Officer Jayaprada Bai said that, 'If all goes well the evaluation of the answer sheets will be completed within 20 days.''

The results of both Intermediate first and second-year students will likely be declared around the second week of June.

